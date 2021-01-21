Region 6, which includes Coles and Macon counties, returns to Phase 4 of state's COVID recovery plan

SPRINGFIELD — The coronavirus region that includes Macon and Coles counties was moved to Phase 4 of the state's COVID recovery plan Thursday, bringing with it even fewer restrictions.

The announcement comes just three days after the region was moved to Tier 1, allowing for limited indoor dining and food service, after being in the much more restrictive Tier 3 since Nov. 20.

Region 6 includes Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion counties.

The state implemented a five phase COVID recovery plans last spring. The region originally moved into Phase 4 of that plan in June. Increasing COVID infections led to the establishment of a tier system of restrictions last fall, preventing a return to the even more restrictive Phase 3.

In addition to Region 6 there are two other regions that have returned to Phase 4. They are Region 2, which includes Sangamon and Logan counties in the west Central Illinois, and Region 5, which includes much of Southern.

Region 2, which includes McLean County, is in Tier 1.