Repairs in the works for collapsed wall in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON — Repairs have been planned for the portion of a building’s exterior wall that partially collapsed Sunday and necessitated the closure of Sixth Street near the courthouse square.

The collapse occurred on the west wall of the Smallhorn Law office, 600 Jackson Ave., just off the southwest corner of the square. This is located across the street from City Hall.

Laura Smallhorn, wife of law office owner Jake Smallhorn, said that as soon as they were made aware of the problem, they immediately made arrangements for the repair. She said work to safely mend the wall is underway.

“When Smallhorn Law chose to locate in our downtown commerce community, we did so with the full understanding that historic buildings come with their unique and unexpected pains,” Laura Smallhorn said. “However, we believe in our decision to invest and appreciate the response and assistance from the city as we continue to rebuild the southwest corner of the Charleston square.”

Smallhorn Lawn was open for business on Monday.

The affected portion of Sixth Street remained blocked to traffic Monday from Jackson Avenue south to the alley after being closed by the Charleston Police Department early Sunday evening.

The Charleston Police Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the street closure was due to “building construction issues.” No additional information was available from the city.

