Road construction to begin on section of Highway 2 in Coles County

COLES COUNTY — The Coles County Highway Department will begin a two-week project of crack-sealing and micro-surfacing on Highway 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The project will close one lane of the highway during construction times and require the use of flaggers from the intersection of 1600N and continue north to the intersection with 1900 N on the county line.

This project is located about .5 miles north of Rardin.

"The county regrets any inconvenience caused by this construction; however, the safer conditions will justify this short inconvenience," said the department in a statement.

The department is advising that travel times will be increased during construction times.

