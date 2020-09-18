Road fixes are coming to Mattoon next week. Here's where.

MATTOON — Crews are scheduled to begin oiling and chipping streets starting Tuesday, weather permitting.
The project area is in the northeast section of Mattoon, all roads east of the railroad tracks from Dewitt Avenue north to the edge of town.
It should take about three days. The city asks that people don't park on the road during the project.
Call (217) 235-5171 for more information.
