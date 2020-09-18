 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road fixes are coming to Mattoon next week. Here's where.
0 comments

Road fixes are coming to Mattoon next week. Here's where.

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Crews are scheduled to begin oiling and chipping streets starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

The project area is in the northeast section of Mattoon, all roads east of the railroad tracks from Dewitt Avenue north to the edge of town.

It should take about three days. The city asks that people don't park on the road during the project. 

Call (217) 235-5171 for more information.

PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News