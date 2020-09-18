Road fixes are coming to Mattoon next week. Here's where.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Crews are scheduled to begin oiling and chipping streets starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

The project area is in the northeast section of Mattoon, all roads east of the railroad tracks from Dewitt Avenue north to the edge of town.

It should take about three days. The city asks that people don't park on the road during the project.

Call (217) 235-5171 for more information.

PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.