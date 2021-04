CHARLESTON — A road in eastern Coles County is scheduled to be closed on Monday for a culvert replacement.

The work location is on County Road 2400E south of the intersection of County Road 600N, a news release from the Coles County Highway Department said.

The location is about six miles east of Charleston less than a mile west of the Clark County line.

The news release said the work will take place if weather permits and the section of the road will be closed for one day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.