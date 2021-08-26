Sarah Bush Lincoln activates internal disaster plan due to patient surge

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln has reported that it activated its internal disaster plan Thursday morning due to the continuing surge of patients seeking care.

SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker said in a news release that it is fairly unusual to call the Internal Disaster Plan, but the health center wants to be in the best place possible to care for the large numbers of people who are very ill.

“Hospitals throughout the state are experiencing large patient surges and open beds are becoming very limited. For that reason, transferring patients is not a practical option. We will do everything we can, and use all resources to ensure patients in this community receive the best care possible,” Esker said.

As part of this plan, SBL is scheduled to deploy a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System tent Friday morning just outside the Emergency Department to care for those without COVID-19 and who are less ill. The tent was initially erected in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The air conditioned tent has enough room to care for six patients.

SBL reported the Emergency Department typically sees about 80-100 patients daily, but has treated up to 130 people a day in the last few weeks. SBL reported there were 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday and another 19 people being cared for at home through the COVID@Home program, in which they connect daily with a medical provider who monitors their conditions.

Vice President of Patient Care Continuum Sandy Miller said in a news release that the effort to free up beds sooner will include discharging patients from the Lumpkin Education Center, Entrance C, as they wait for rides home, if patients are appropriate for this. Directional signage will be placed to help people find Entrance C.

SBL reported that the nine-bed Critical Care Unit is full, but patients who are beginning to recover and are able are being moved to a step-down unit to make room for more severely ill people.

“We are using all the resources we have available to create the needed space for our patients,” Miller said.

SBL reported that for those who are ill, their first line of defense should be their primary care provider.

"We have found that people have delayed seeking care and when they come to the ER, they are terribly sick," said Emergency Department physician and Medical Director Joe Burton. "If you cannot see your doctor, go to a Walk-In Clinic if it is not an emergency. We want you to be safe and get the care you need.”

In the Internal Disaster Plan, employees may be reassigned to other areas of the Health Center where they are most needed and have the skills and certifications to do this work.

“We will remain on this plan until we have some bed space in the Health Center and we’re able to turn the curve on this pandemic,” Esker said.

On Thursday, the Coles County Health Department reported "and extraordinary increase in positive COVID-19 cases." Officials announced 37 positive cases on Tuesday, 34 on Wednesday and 31 on Thursday. They also announced the death of another resident with COVID-19.

On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the return of the statewide mask mandate indoors due to the COVID-19 surge. He also announced that COVID-19 vaccination will be required as of Sept. 5 for “all P-12 teachers and staff, all higher education personnel, all higher education students, and health care workers in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, nursing homes, urgent care facilities and physician's offices,”

Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike cited a spike in positive cases across the state and the increase in hospital admissions for the mandates.

Ezike said the state is seeing 220 hospital admissions per day, a number on par with a surge in May. Pritzker said 98 percent of cases, 96 percent of hospitalizations and 95 percent of deaths since January have been among unvaccinated people.

“Looking at the data on COVID and the way that things have spiked over the last two weeks, this isn't surprising,” SBL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dwight Pentzien said in an interview. “And we’re already overfilled.”

The mandates themselves would have little impact on the hospital staff because the hospital has been requiring the use of masks almost constantly throughout the pandemic, Pentzien said. However, he said the increase of masking and vaccinations throughout the community would lessen the toll of the pandemic on the hospital’s resources.

“Anything that reduces the risk of transmitting COVID might help take some of the pressure off, because less people will be getting sick, less people will come to the hospital and need to be admitted,” Pentzien said.

