Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to begin vaccinating those over age 65; Region 6 makes move to Tier 1

Region 6 had been under Tier 3 restrictions since Nov. 20, which prohibited indoor food and drink service, video gaming and limited the size of gatherings, as the state sought to limit the spread of coronavirus as the numbers were increasing heading into the holiday season.

Tier 1 requires a region to meet the following metrics: 1) A test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, as measured by the seven-day rolling average; and 2) Greater than or equal to 20% available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a three-day rolling average; and 3) No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a seven-day average.

State health officials cited the launching of multiple health care staffing contracts to increase hospital staffing as one of the reasons it was prepared to make the adjustments.

Hospital leaders and local health departments have communicated to IDPH that their primary capacity challenge is the need for additional staffing and stressed that state-facilitated staffing contracts will be critical in addressing this challenge. With this surge staffing program, IDPH and hospital leaders feel confident that metrics can safely move away from utilizing medical/surgical bed limits to move across mitigation tiers, allowing more regions to advance.