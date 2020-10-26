 Skip to main content
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to move COVID-19 testing from drive-up site to clinic
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to move COVID-19 testing from drive-up site to clinic

The following data have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

MATTOON — Drive-up COVID-19 testing at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will end Saturday and community testing will be offered at a Mattoon clinic, the hospital announced Monday.

The change is being made because of the start of colder weather and coincides with the hospital's Mattoon walk-up clinic becoming a respiratory clinic, according to a news release from SBLHC.

The drive-up testing location in the hospital's main campus parking lot, which opened in May, will close at noon Saturday, the news release said.

The Mattoon walk-up clinic, located in the Mattoon Marketplace shopping center at 200 Dettro Drive, will change to the respiratory clinic on Monday. The site also served as a respiratory clinic near the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Pritzker: State headed into COVID-19 peak ‘potentially beyond’ April highs

The news release said the clinic will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

COVID-19 tests will be available at the clinic by appointment from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, and appointments can be made by calling (217) 258-7490. The release said appointments are needed to manage the number of people at the clinic at one time.

It also said the Mattoon clinic will be available for people with COVID-19 symptoms, flu symptoms or breathing issues. SBLHC walk-up clinics in Charleston, Tuscola and Effingham will still be open for general issues, the releases said.

The release also said more information about COVID-19 testing and the respiratory clinic is available by calling the clinic at (217) 238-3000.

Celebrating Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln in Mattoon archives

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

