Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to move COVID-19 testing from drive-up site to clinic

The following data have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

MATTOON — Drive-up COVID-19 testing at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will end Saturday and community testing will be offered at a Mattoon clinic, the hospital announced Monday.

The change is being made because of the start of colder weather and coincides with the hospital's Mattoon walk-up clinic becoming a respiratory clinic, according to a news release from SBLHC.

The drive-up testing location in the hospital's main campus parking lot, which opened in May, will close at noon Saturday, the news release said.

The Mattoon walk-up clinic, located in the Mattoon Marketplace shopping center at 200 Dettro Drive, will change to the respiratory clinic on Monday. The site also served as a respiratory clinic near the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The news release said the clinic will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.