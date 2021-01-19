 Skip to main content
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's vaccine appointments are full, registration still being taken
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's vaccine appointments are full, registration still being taken

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will continue to take calls from people age 65 and older wanting the COVID-19 vaccine though reservations are full for the current vaccine allotment.

Calls to register for the vaccine “overwhelmed” the eight people handling them on Monday and some callers were on hold for more than an hour, SBLHC spokeswoman Patty Peterson said.

The hospital announced on Monday that it would begin administering the vaccine to those age 65 and older, starting Wednesday.

It was in conjunction with the state of Illinois’ moving into the new vaccination phase, adding those 65 and older and others to health care workers receiving the vaccine.

Coles County sees 8 additional COVID-19 cases

Peterson said people can continue to call the registration number, 217-258-7489, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Pre-registration information will be collected, then callers will be notified later of their appointment times once it’s known when the hospital will receive its next allotment of the vaccine, she said.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

