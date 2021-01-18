Sarah Bush to begin vaccinating those over age 65; Region 6 makes move to Tier 1

CHARLESTON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center announced it will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Coles County residents age 65 and older on Wednesday.
The news came the same day Coles County and the rest of Region 6 made the move to Tier 1, meaning limited indoor dining and other activities are allowed, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The release from Sarah Bush said registration to receive the vaccine will be available by calling 217-258-7489 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments will be taken as long as the vaccine is available, it said. Up to this point the vaccine was limited to health care workers and long-term care facility residents.
The vaccinations will take place in the SBLHC Education Center on the north side of the hospital, the release said. Participants must reside in Coles County to receive the vaccine in this allotment, it said.
As more vaccines become available in the coming weeks through the Illinois Department of Public Health, more vaccination clinics will be scheduled, the release said.
The release also said those who aren't able to make appointments can check the SBLHC website, sarahbush.org, for announcements on when upcoming vaccination clinics will be posted.
As the state continues to step up the distribution of vaccine to include non-health care essential workers, residents 65 years or older and inmates, and with the positivity rate on a slow decline, officials announced changes Monday that will move all but two of the state’s regions out of Tier 3.
Joining Region 6 in Tier 1 is Region 1. Regions 8, 9, 10 and 11 were moved to Tier 2. Regions 3 and 5 returned to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in a Tweet, said the new mitigation levels are " effective immediately."
"This doesn't mean we've won our battle against COVID-19, so please keep taking the proven precautions that keep us safe," Pritzker said.
Under Tier 1, indoor service is limited to 25% capacity of a restaurant or bar that serves food or 25 persons per room; and no tables exceeding four people indoors. Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours.
Meetings, events and gatherings can include up to 25 guests or 25% capacity; and most recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities can resume.
The easing of the indoor dining restriction will have minimal impact on the Coles County, where all but a few restaurants adhered to the state restrictions.
Region 6 had been under Tier 3 restrictions since Nov. 20, which prohibited indoor food and drink service, video gaming and limited the size of gatherings, as the state sought to limit the spread of coronavirus as the numbers were increasing heading into the holiday season.
Tier 1 requires a region to meet the following metrics: 1) A test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, as measured by the seven-day rolling average; and 2) Greater than or equal to 20% available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a three-day rolling average; and 3) No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a seven-day average.
State health officials cited the launching of multiple health care staffing contracts to increase hospital staffing as one of the reasons it was prepared to make the adjustments.
Hospital leaders and local health departments have communicated to IDPH that their primary capacity challenge is the need for additional staffing and stressed that state-facilitated staffing contracts will be critical in addressing this challenge. With this surge staffing program, IDPH and hospital leaders feel confident that metrics can safely move away from utilizing medical/surgical bed limits to move across mitigation tiers, allowing more regions to advance.
“Hospital leaders have made clear the importance of staffing in their continued response to this pandemic and conveyed that staffing contracts will be extraordinarily valuable in their ability to meet the needs of their communities,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We are pleased to see most of our regions move out of Tier 3 mitigations with this change, and it is critical that we maintain this progress. With new variants of COVID-19 spreading, it is more important than ever to follow the public health guidance that keeps people safe – wear and mask and watch your distance.”
