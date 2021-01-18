Sarah Bush to begin vaccinating those over age 65; Region 6 makes move to Tier 1

CHARLESTON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center announced it will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Coles County residents age 65 and older on Wednesday.

The news came the same day Coles County and the rest of Region 6 made the move to Tier 1, meaning limited indoor dining and other activities are allowed, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The release from Sarah Bush said registration to receive the vaccine will be available by calling 217-258-7489 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments will be taken as long as the vaccine is available, it said. Up to this point the vaccine was limited to health care workers and long-term care facility residents.

The vaccinations will take place in the SBLHC Education Center on the north side of the hospital, the release said. Participants must reside in Coles County to receive the vaccine in this allotment, it said.

As more vaccines become available in the coming weeks through the Illinois Department of Public Health, more vaccination clinics will be scheduled, the release said.

The release also said those who aren't able to make appointments can check the SBLHC website, sarahbush.org, for announcements on when upcoming vaccination clinics will be posted.