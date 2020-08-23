Save Our Children event held in Mattoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — An event to raise awareness about childhood sexual abuse and trafficking was held Saturday in Mattoon.

The Save Our Children Peaceful Awareness March Against Child Trafficking started at 10 a.m.

It was one of the events held in Illinois on Saturday to end human trafficking.

About 50 people also gathered at the Thompson Center in Chicago at about 12:30 p.m. with signs reading, “Protect the vulnerable” and “Leave our children alone.”

“We are walking to raise awareness of human trafficking and child sexual abuse,” organizer Patrycja Bielecka said. “This happens every day. It’s a huge problem in our backyard.”

That march was part of an international demonstration planned for about 60 sites organized by the group Freedom for the Children, which advocates for school programs to educate students and adults about warning signs of sex abuse.

The group worked with police and agreed to march on sidewalks and not to block traffic, while handing out informational pamphlets and white carnations to passersby.