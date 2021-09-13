Search for missing Mattoon man comes up empty

READ MORE HERE.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
SHELBYVILLE —
Nathan Tipsword of Mattoon was still missing Monday, despite the efforts of multiple search teams over the weekend, authorities said.
“We've done everything we could think to do and have come up empty,” said Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Agney. “We've had a couple of soft hits in different places, but we had nothing confirmed.”
Tipsword, 32, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, when he was visiting his mother, who was camping in Lithia Springs Campgrounds in Shelbyville. Tipsword went on a walk and has not been seen since.
Recent photo of Nathan Tipsword, who was declared missing after going camping in Lithia Springs campground in Shelbyville.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF
“The best hope we can hope for is that he's still out there in the woods and he's been running from us,” said Agney.
The search has included dive teams and K-9 units from all over the state.
Over 50 people were involved in the search and rescue teams on Saturday and around 100 people were involved in the search on Sunday.
Agney noted that no one has called to say they have seen him by the lake or in the timber.
“If we've heard nothing by next weekend, we're definitely going to go back out and start again,” said Agney.
If anyone has seen Tipsword, they are encouraged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 217-774-3941.
History Corner: A Look Back
1963: Children watch a parade in honor of Lake Shelbyville.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1978: Spectators watch boat racing on Lake Shelbyville.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1983: Tim Weller, 15, of Springfield and Kim Kaufman, 12, of Danville build a sand castle during "Construct the Corps Castle" competition at Lake Shelbyville Beach.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1990: The McQueen brothers, owner Dave, left, and his helper, Doug, provide a sure sign of warmer weather as they put a new deck and walkway on a float boat at Dave's Oakland home. Also assisting on the backyard project are Dave Stolz of Oakland and Phillip Stolz of Paris. Once the work is done, the McQueens will move the boat to Fox Harbor on Lake Shelbyville.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1975: Lake Shelbyville began to look a bit like summer with fishers and wanderers to the shores and campgrounds.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1986: Erik Shambo, center, tries on a helicopter pilot's helmet that has night-vision goggles. Assisting him are John, left and Jason Shambo at Lake Shelbyville Armed Forces Day.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
Members of the Findlay basketball team fall into Lake Shelbyville with a little help from the Sullivan girls basketball team, who stayed dry on the dock. The teams were having their picture taken at the Eagle Creek resort when the horseplay erupted.
H&R File Photo
Lake Shelbyville
The Shelbyville reservoir construction is shown in 1967.
Lake Shelbyville
Steve Lane plays with son, Brandon, 4, in Lake Shelbyville on June 23, 1986.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
SECONDARY
An aerial view of Lake Shelbyville in spring 1969 is shown.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
SECONDARY
U.S. Sen. Charles Percy speaks at the Lake Shelbyville dedication in September 1970.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
SECONDARY
Project engineer Scott Shaver shows a model of Lake Shelbyville on Feb. 28, 1967.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
