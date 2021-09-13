Search for missing Mattoon man comes up empty

 Skip to main content
SHELBYVILLE — Nathan Tipsword of Mattoon was still missing Monday, despite the efforts of multiple search teams over the weekend, authorities said.

Nathan E. Tipsword

A recent photo of Nathan E. Tipsword

“We've done everything we could think to do and have come up empty,” said Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Agney. “We've had a couple of soft hits in different places, but we had nothing confirmed.”  

Tipsword, 32, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, when he was visiting his mother, who was camping in Lithia Springs Campgrounds in Shelbyville. Tipsword went on a walk and has not been seen since.

Nathan E. Tipsword 2

Recent photo of Nathan Tipsword, who was declared missing after going camping in Lithia Springs campground in Shelbyville.

“The best hope we can hope for is that he's still out there in the woods and he's been running from us,” said Agney.

The search has included dive teams and K-9 units from all over the state.

Over 50 people were involved in the search and rescue teams on Saturday and around 100 people were involved in the search on Sunday.

Coles-Moultrie 911 center seeking new director

Agney noted that no one has called to say they have seen him by the lake or in the timber.

“If we've heard nothing by next weekend, we're definitely going to go back out and start again,” said Agney.

If anyone has seen Tipsword, they are encouraged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 217-774-3941.

