Search for missing person in Mattoon turns up meth, gun and brass knuckles charges

MATTOON — Police on a missing person search in Mattoon said they found instead a quantity of methamphetamine, an illegally-owned handgun, ammunition and brass knuckles.

Reports from Mattoon Police said officers arrested Richard K. Laue, 35, and he appeared in Coles County Court Dec. 28 on charges of meth possession, possession of a firearm while FOID revoked and unlawful use of weapons.

Laue was not listed as entering a plea in court records and he was since released on bail set at $4,000.

Police said they had been performing a search for an unspecified missing person when they arrived at an address in the 2200 block of Commercial Avenue at 7:38 a.m. on Dec. 23. Officers reported finding the meth first and then obtained a search warrant before discovering the 9mm semi-automatic handgun, the ammunition and the brass knuckles.

Laue has requested time to hire private defense counsel and his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 3.

