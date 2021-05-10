Second National Guard COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Coles County; 6 new positive cases locally

The release also said walk-in appointments will be available with completion of registration forms upon arrival.

It also said face masks will be required for those who receive the vaccinations. An Illinois driver’s license or state ID card will also be required, it said.

A vaccination clinic through the National Guard program also took place at SBLHC last month, when organizers said more than 1,500 appointments were filled during the two-day clinic.

Coles County health officials also announced on Monday that six more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

A news release from the department said there were two additional cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus reported on each day, Saturday-Monday.

The release said the new cases of the disease brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,811.