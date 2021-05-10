Second National Guard COVID-19 vaccination clinic to take place in Coles County

MATTOON — Vaccinations for COVID-19 through an Illinois National Guard program will be available at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on May 22.
The Coles County Health Department announced the vaccination clinic, which will be the second in the county through the guard’s Mobile Outreach Vaccination Point of Dispensing program.
A news release from the health department said the vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at SBLHC’s Lumpkin Family Center for Health Education, located on the north side of the hospital.
It said the single-dose Johnson & Johnson brand vaccine will be used and the clinic will be open to any Illinois resident age 18 or older.
It said registration for the vaccinations is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/.
The release also said walk-in appointments will be available with completion of registration forms upon arrival.
It also said face masks will be required for those who receive the vaccinations. An Illinois driver’s license or state ID card will also be required, it said.
A vaccination clinic through the National Guard program also took place at SBLHC last month, when organizers said more than 1,500 appointments were filled during the two-day clinic.