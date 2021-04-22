Sections of Illinois Route 16, U.S. Route 45 in Mattoon to be patched

MATTOON — Traffic lane closures will be in effect when patching work begins Monday on Illinois Route 16/Marshall Avenue and then two weeks later on U.S. Route 45/Lake Land Boulevard.
Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Wappel said the two-part project will start with crews from Beniach Construction Co. of Tuscola placing asphalt patches on Route 16 from 21st Street, by MotoMart, to 34th Street, by Taco Amigos.
Wappel said the Route 16 patching is scheduled to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting, and one lane of traffic will be open in each direction during the project. This section of Route 16 has a single east lane, west lane and turning lane.
The campus of Mattoon High School, 2521 Walnut Ave., is about two blocks south of this section of Route 16/Marshall, and spring semester classes will be in session while the patching is underway. Wappel said IDOT will have safety precautions in place along the project area.
"There will be flaggers at each intersection to assist with traffic getting through and there will also be 'road construction ahead' signs," Wappel said.
After the Beniach crews are done on Route 16, they will begin placing concrete patches on Route 45/Lake Land Boulevard. Wappel said this project area will stretch from the Route 16/Charleston Avenue railroad bridge south to Rudy Avenue, by the Conoco service station.
The Route 45 patching is also scheduled to take two weeks to finish, weather permitting, and at least one lane of traffic will be open in each direction during the project. Wappel said flaggers will not be needed to direct traffic on this section of Route 45 because it has four lanes of traffic, two north and two south. This roadway also has a turning lane.
Wappel said this $417,000, two-part patching project will be done for general maintenance purposes and will be one of IDOT's first projects this season in the Mattoon area. IDOT has placed flashing message board signs near the Route 16 and Route 45 work zones to give motorists advance notice about the patching.
"Please watch your speed and be aware of work zones," Wappel said.