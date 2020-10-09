'Serve up safety' during Fire Prevention Week

SPRINGFIELD — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is celebrating National Fire Prevention Week 2020 and Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proclaimed October 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week in Illinois. OSFM is encouraging Illinois residents to learn proper cooking techniques, teach kids where to and not to be in the kitchen and ways to prevent kitchen fires.

This year’s theme is, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials. According to the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS), in 2019 Illinois Fire Departments responded to 6,437 fires that were either caused by cooking, originated in the kitchen, or both.

“Cooking fires can grow quickly but are also preventable. Stay in the kitchen, set a reminder or timer, avoid using electronics or getting distracted by your favorite TV show. Set up a three-foot kid free zone around the stove or oven and keep anything that can catch fire away from stove tops. Following a few of these simple steps will lead to a fire-safe kitchen and home,” says Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.