Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Shelby County.
In a Wednesday statement, the Shelby County Health Department shared the residents that tested positive includes a 57-year-old female that is asymptomatic. A 63-year-old male, 59-year-old male, 26-year-old female, 31-year-old male, 72-year-old male and 54-year-old female are showing mild symptoms.
The new cases bring the county total up to 405.
Photos: Online marketing keeps area produce farmers growing
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!