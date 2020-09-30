Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Shelby County.

In a Wednesday statement, the Shelby County Health Department shared the residents that tested positive includes a 57-year-old female that is asymptomatic. A 63-year-old male, 59-year-old male, 26-year-old female, 31-year-old male, 72-year-old male and 54-year-old female are showing mild symptoms.

The new cases bring the county total up to 405.

Photos: Online marketing keeps area produce farmers growing

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0