Severe thunderstorm clips Coles County

“They had to stabilize the trailer, crawl inside the trailer, find the two victims and bring them out,” O’Connor said.

“It’s awful. I was thinking about that all last night,” he said.

He said it took firefighters 14 minutes to remove the woman from the debris and lift her through the door of the trailer — now on its roof because it was toppled onto its side — in an area of Fort Wayne’s northeast side where there was widespread storm damage, including damaged trees.

The strongest part of the storm was north of Coles County, and the damage was mostly fallen tree limbs, county Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said.

A fallen tree took down a power line in Lerna but reported damage was otherwise limited to fallen branches and limbs, Hilgenberg said.

He said the county was under a severe thunderstorm warning from 4:30 p.m. until just before 6 p.m. Monday.

The warning indicated the possibility if winds of up to 70 mph but Hilgenberg said county agency weather spotters recorded winds of 30-35 mph. They might have been higher in some locations, he said.