Severe thunderstorm clips Coles County

IOWA CITY — Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without power on Tuesday after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region a day earlier, causing widespread damage and killing a 73-year-old woman found clutching a young boy in her storm-battered mobile home. The Mattoon-Charleston region escaped most of the damage.
The storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage. The storm left downed trees and power lines that blocked roadways in Chicago and its suburbs. After leaving Chicago, the most potent part of the storm system moved over north central Indiana.
In Iowa, three of the state’s eight mobile coronavirus testing sites — in Marshalltown, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport — were temporarily closed Tuesday after suffering storm damage.
In Fort Wayne, Indiana, Isabel E. Atencio died at a hospital after firefighters pulled her from debris inside her mobile home after high winds rolled it onto its side Monday night, officials said. Firefighters found her under debris inside her toppled trailer and discovered that she was clutching a 5-year-old boy believed to be her grandson, said Adam O’Connor, deputy chief of the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The boy had minor injuries.
“They had to stabilize the trailer, crawl inside the trailer, find the two victims and bring them out,” O’Connor said.
“It’s awful. I was thinking about that all last night,” he said.
He said it took firefighters 14 minutes to remove the woman from the debris and lift her through the door of the trailer — now on its roof because it was toppled onto its side — in an area of Fort Wayne’s northeast side where there was widespread storm damage, including damaged trees.
The strongest part of the storm was north of Coles County, and the damage was mostly fallen tree limbs, county Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said.
A fallen tree took down a power line in Lerna but reported damage was otherwise limited to fallen branches and limbs, Hilgenberg said.
He said the county was under a severe thunderstorm warning from 4:30 p.m. until just before 6 p.m. Monday.
The warning indicated the possibility if winds of up to 70 mph but Hilgenberg said county agency weather spotters recorded winds of 30-35 mph. They might have been higher in some locations, he said.
The county was first under a severe thunderstorm watch that was issued about 3 p.m. Monday. Hilgenberg said the watch was canceled about 6:50 p.m.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms are forecast in the region on Wednesday.
Dave Fopay, of the JG-TC, contributed to this report.
