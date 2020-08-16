Shelby Co. health officials say metrics lead to warning level status

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County health officials said Sunday that the increasing number of coronavirus cases have caused it to reach warning level status.

State metrics reported for the week ending July 4 had Shelby County’s positivity rate at 0.09% with emergency room visits less than 0.1%. For the week ending Aug. 8, Shelby County’s positivity rate was at 5.4% with emergency room visits at 4.2%.

The warning level designations change when a county surpassed a threshold for at least two coronavirus indicators, such as the number of deaths, weekly hospital admissions for people with COVID-19-like illness and availability of intensive care beds.

The Shelby County Health Department on Sunday also announced 10 new positive cases, bringing its total to 108.

The latest cases were identified as a 69-year-old female, two 42-year-old females, and a 20-year-old female, all four with mild symptoms. A 64-year-old male with moderate symptoms. A 24-year-old male and a 36-year-old male still under investigation. Three members of the same household also tested positive. The household included a 41-year-old male and a 41-year-old female, both with moderate symptoms, and a 5 year-old-female with mild symptoms.