Shelby County adds 5 coronavirus cases

To date, 284 residents have tested positive, while 228 are out of isolation. There have been three deaths. The county has reported 3,076 negative tests.

Shelby County, which is currently on the state's warning list, continues to exceed the recommended level in two tracking areas — positivity rate and cases per 100,000 population. The positivity rate at 9.7%, which is above the recommended 8% or below. The rate per 100,000 is 202, with the recommended level being 50 or less.