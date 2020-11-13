Shelby County announces COVID death

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelby County resident in his 60s has died of COVID-19.

The latest death, announced Friday by the Shelby County Health Department, brings the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 22.

Officials also announced 22 more county residents have tested positive.Those residents range in age from 13 to 63, with the eldest of them hospitalized. Most are presenting mild symptoms, two are having moderate symptoms and two are asymptomatic.

The newest cases bring Shelby County's total of positive tests to 981, and the county is under a warning level for rate of cases. The county is reporting an average infection rate of 11.4% for the last seven days.

All but six Illinois counties are at the state's COVID-19 warning level, meaning COVID numbers remain high, Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday.

IDPH also reported 15,415 new confirmed and probable COVID cases, breaking the single-day record high of 12,702 cases reported on Thursday. More than 106,000 COVID tests were reported on Friday.

The state agency also reported 27 additional deaths, including six in Central Illinois.