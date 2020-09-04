Shelby county announces new positive cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department on Friday announced 14 more residents have tested positive for coonavirus.

Nine patients ranging in age from 10 to 82 reported having mild symptoms. Four more patients ranging in age from 19 to 70 are asymptomatic. A 25-year-old female has moderate symptoms.

The county now has 246 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Shelby County’s positivity rate was at 9.7%, elevating the county to a warning level.

The Illinois Department of Public Health issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include statistics such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.

The state has 30 thirty counties at warning levels.



