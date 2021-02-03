Shelby County continues to see a decline in COVID cases

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials said two more residents of Shelby County have tested positive for
COVID-19.
The
Shelby County Health Department on Wednesday reported that the new cases brings the total number to 2,013 since the pandemic began. The county’s seven-day average for positivity is down to 7.4%, a decrease from the previous week of 8.2%, and below the state’s threshold target of 8%.
Shelby County has 33 active cases and has had a total of 34 deaths.
Data from the
Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon reported 3,314 newly confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths. Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 2 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 3 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 4 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 5 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 6 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 7 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 8 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 9 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 10 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 11 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 12 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 13 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 14 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 15 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 16 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 17 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 18 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 19 123020.JPG
