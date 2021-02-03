 Skip to main content
Shelby County continues to see a decline in COVID cases
Shelby County continues to see a decline in COVID cases

COVID-19
Provided photo

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials said two more residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department on Wednesday reported that the new cases brings the total number to 2,013 since the pandemic began. The county’s seven-day average for positivity is down to 7.4%, a decrease from the previous week of 8.2%, and below the state’s threshold target of 8%.

Shelby County has 33 active cases and has had a total of 34 deaths.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon reported 3,314 newly confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

