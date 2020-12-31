Shelby County COVID positivity rate improves

SHELBYVILLE — Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Shelby County on Thursday.

Those include five presenting mild symptoms, two with moderate symptoms, and two who have recovered. They range in age from 21 to 80.

Shelby County's rolling seven-day average for the week ending Dec. 25 is 8.1%, down from 8.4% the previous week.

The weekly positives rate has decreased to 285 per 100,000, down from 368 per 100,000 the week before, with 1,723 residents testing positive so far.

On Thursday, the state health department reported an additional 8,009 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and that the state's death toll had climbed by an additional 133. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 963,389 cases and 16,490 deaths.

