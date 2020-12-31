Shelby County COVID positivity rate improves

The weekly positives rate has decreased to 285 per 100,000, down from 368 per 100,000 the week before, with 1,723 residents testing positive so far.
On Thursday, the state health department reported an additional 8,009 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and that the state's death toll had climbed by an additional 133. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 963,389 cases and 16,490 deaths.
How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?
Bloomington: Tim Gleason
Champaign: Dorothy Ann David
Charleston: Scott Smith
Decatur: Scot Wrighton
Effingham: Steven Miller
Lincoln: Elizabeth Kavelman
Mattoon: Kyle Gill
Normal: Pam Reece
Springfield: James Langfelder
Sullivan: Dan Flannell
Urbana: Carol Mitten
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter