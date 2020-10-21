Shelby County man with COVID has died, 28 new positive cases, health officials report Wednesday

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials on Wednesday said a Shelby County resident with COVID-19 has passed away.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, the resident was a male in his 70s. Additionally, the department reported that 28 more county residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the county total to 625 since the pandemic began.

Of the most recent cases, 21 are presenting symptoms classified as mild or moderate with four showing to be asymptomatic, according to department officials.

A 70-year-old that tested positive was hospitalized and the symptoms of a 29-year-old female and 69-year-old male are under investigation.

Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases and 69 additional COVID deaths, including several in Central Illinois.