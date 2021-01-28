Shelby County officials report six new COVID cases, 1,995 total on Thursday

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say six more residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported that the new cases brings the total number to 1,995 since the pandemic began.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday afternoon showed a total of 1,116,372 positive cases and 19,067 COVID-related deaths in the state.
PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic
gallery vaccine clinic 1 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 2 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 3 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 4 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 5 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 6 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 7 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 8 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 9 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 10 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 11 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 12 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 13 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 14 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 15 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 16 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 17 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 18 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 19 012221.JPG
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.