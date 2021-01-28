Shelby County officials report six new COVID cases, 1,995 total on Thursday

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say six more residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported that the new cases brings the total number to 1,995 since the pandemic began.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday afternoon showed a total of 1,116,372 positive cases and 19,067 COVID-related deaths in the state.

