Shelby County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE -- The Shelby County Health Department announced Thursday that 10 county residents have tested positive for COVID.

The residents are a 27-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, a 27-year-old female, a 75-year-old female and a 32-year-old male, all presenting mild symptoms; a 53-year-old female, a 60-year-old female, an 88-year-old-female and a 78-year-old male, all asymptomatic; an 18-year-old female with moderate symptoms.

Shelby County remains at “warning level” for coronavirus disease. Neighboring counties in "warning level" are Effingham, Coles and Cumberland.

A county enters into a, “warning level" when two or more risk indicators for Covid-19 exceed the targeted indicators. The county now has 366 residents that have tested positive for COVID. The state currently has 24 counties at "warning levels."

The state reported another 2,257 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday among 62,071 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.6 percent. That kept the rolling, seven-day average rate at 3.5 percent for the sixth day in a row.

Another 30 virus-related deaths drove the total to 8,538 among 281,371 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Nearly 5.3 million tests have been conducted.