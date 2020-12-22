Shelby County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Earlier Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 116 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began.
1985: Shelbyville veterinarian Dr. John Brix carries medicine to farms in the back of his pickup.
1990: The McQueen brothers, owner Dave, left, and his helper, Doug, provide a sure sign of warmer weather as they put a new deck and walkway on a float boat at Dave's Oakland home. Also assisting on the backyard project are Dave Stolz of Oakland and Phillip Stolz of Paris. Once the work is done, the McQueens will move the boat to Fox Harbor on Lake Shelbyville.
1985: Bob Lewis instructs Michelle Beck, 10. A longtime golf enthusiast, Lewis performed the unusual feat of shooting his age, 67, in July. The score came during a South Central Illinois Golf Association match between the Pana Country Club and the Shelbyville Country Club at Shelbyville.
1985: Dudley D. Wright comes into the Shelbyville Public Library about every afternoon. He tips his hat to the ladies working at the library desk, takes an available seat and begins his daily routine of reading the major newspapers. Wright has been doing this since 1964, when he retired at age 81. At 101 years old, Wright is 21 years older than the building he frequents.
1981: Shelbyville High School receiver Drew Woodruff was on target in the opener against Sullivan. Woodruff nabbed a 60-year touchdown pass from quarterback Trey Cox in the first quarter. It turned out to be the winning score.
1953: An entry in the Century of Progress parade in Assumption will be this old fashioned hearse, which is driven by funeral director Lesli Stauter. Stauter borrowed the ornate relic from Walter Lantz of Shelbyville.
1963: Children watch a parade in honor of Lake Shelbyville.
1978: Spectators watch boat racing on Lake Shelbyville.
1983: Tim Weller, 15, of Springfield and Kim Kaufman, 12, of Danville build a sand castle during "Construct the Corps Castle" competition at Lake Shelbyville Beach.
1975: Lake Shelbyville began to look a bit like summer with fishers and wanderers to the shores and campgrounds.
1990: Bethany Fire Protection Unit member Ed Dixon, standing in boat, waits along shore before heading out into Lake Shelbyville to resume search for a body.
1986: Erik Shambo, center, tries on a helicopter pilot's helmet that has night-vision goggles. Assisting him are John, left and Jason Shambo at Lake Shelbyville Armed Forces Day.
