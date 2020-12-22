Shelby County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say 11 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday said they bring the county total number of positive cases to 1,647 since the pandemic began.

Earlier Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 116 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began.

