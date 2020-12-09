Shelby County reports 11 new COVID cases in Tuesday update

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials reported 11 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County.

As of Tuesday, 1,484 positive cases have been confirmed in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

The new cases included residents between the ages of 17 and 77.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 case positivity rate fell below 10% for the first time in a month.

IDPH said 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease out of 95,825 tests performed, for a single-day positivity rate of 8.3%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate dropped to 9.9%, the lowest rate recorded since Nov. 6.

That raised the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began over the 800,000 mark, to 804,174 out of more than 11.2 million tests performed.

IDPH also reported 145 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois to 13,487.

As of late Monday night, 5,199 Illinoisans were reported hospitalized with the disease, including 1,071 patients in intensive care units and 626 of those patients on ventilators.