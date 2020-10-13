Shelby County reports 11th coronavirus-related death

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials announced another Shelby County resident has died from coronavirus.

The death and eight new cases were included in a Tuesday statement by the Shelby County Health Department that also reported the county total of positive cases to be at 514.

The death of the woman in her 90s, who previously tested positive for coronavirus, brings the county's total to 11.

The new cases in the county included a 30-year-old female, 26-year-old male, 44-year-old male and 42-year-old male showing mild symptoms. A 16-year-old male, 32-year-old female and 50-year-old female are asymptomatic and a 41-year-old male is showing moderate symptoms.

Statewide, the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Illinois surpassed 9,000 on Tuesday.

State public health officials on Tuesday reported 2,851 newly diagnosed cases and 29 additional deaths of people with COVID-19, raising the death toll to 9,026 throughout the course of the pandemic.

