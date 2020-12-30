Shelby County reports 12 new COVID cases

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department announced 12 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The residents range in age from 20 to 73, with two of them asymptomatic, two presenting moderate symptoms, and the others presenting mild symptoms.
The county's seven-day rolling average is 8.4 percent, down from 9.9 percent the previous week, with a total of 1,714 cases since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 178 additional deaths caused by the virus.
The state’s death toll has reached 16,357 among 955,380 cases and more than 13 million test results reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday night, 4,244 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 69 from the prior day, leaving roughly 28 percent of hospital beds available statewide.
Of those, 882 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU, a decrease of 22 from the prior day, and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, a decrease of 10 from the day prior. That left about 22 percent of ICU beds available statewide, and about 72 percent of ventilators available statewide.
The preliminary seven-day statewide case positivity rate from Dec. 23 – Dec. 29, is 7.6 percent, which is two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported Tuesday.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
