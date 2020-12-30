Shelby County reports 12 new COVID cases

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department announced 12 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The residents range in age from 20 to 73, with two of them asymptomatic, two presenting moderate symptoms, and the others presenting mild symptoms.

The county's seven-day rolling average is 8.4 percent, down from 9.9 percent the previous week, with a total of 1,714 cases since the pandemic began.

The state’s death toll has reached 16,357 among 955,380 cases and more than 13 million test results reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday night, 4,244 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 69 from the prior day, leaving roughly 28 percent of hospital beds available statewide.