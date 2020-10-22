Shelby County reports 14th coronavirus death

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department announced on Thursday that a man in his 70s became the county's 14th coronavirus death.
Officials also reported 10 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four patients ranging in age from 40 to 57 have mild symptoms. A 63-year-old female is asymptomatic. An 82-year-old male and an 89-year-old male are hospitalized. A 50-year-old male, a 54-year-old male and a 55-year-old female are still under investigation.
To date, Shellby County has reported 635 positive cases. Of those, 102 cases remain active and 519 have been released from isolation.
A total of 3,784 residents have tested negative for the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 44 additional deaths. The state's press release also reported a total of 360,159 cases, including 9,387 deaths.
