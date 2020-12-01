Shelby County reports 18 new COVID cases in Tuesday update

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County on Tuesday.

The Shelby County Health Department says the new cases brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 1,346 since the pandemic began. Those showing mild symptoms are a 34-year-old female, 19-year-old male, 29-year-old male, 28-year-old female, 23-year-old male, 57-year-old female, 58-year-old male, 71-year-old female, 80-year-old male, 75-year-old female, 31-year-old female and a 21-year-old male.

A 54-year-old female is having moderate symptoms, a 40-year-old male is currently hospitalized and a 69-year-old female and 85-year-old male are asymptomatic, according to the health department.

Photos: Bar and restaurant owners try to make do as COVID-19 crushes the Midwest

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten