Shelby County reports 2 COVID-related deaths

SHELBY COUNTY— Health officials on Monday reported two deaths in Shelby County due to COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department said the deaths were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s. County officials also said 12 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, bringing the total to 776 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, a 74-year-old woman was reported to have moderate symptoms. The health department said mild symptoms were experienced by a 4-year-old girl; two men, ages 23 and 49; and four women, ages 24, 37, 54 and 62.

An 11-year-old boy and two men, ages 51 and 73, were described as asymptomatic. The status of a 1-year-old boy remained under investigation.

