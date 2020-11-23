Shelby County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department reported on Monday that 24 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Their ages range from 15 to 90. Of the 24, 13 are presenting mild symptoms, two are asymptomatic, one has been hospitalized, one has recovered and seven are under investigation. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 17.8 percent, more than double the state's threshold target of 8 percent, with a total of 1,180 positive cases in the county so far.

All 11 regions of the state are in Tier 3 mitigation.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases, as well as 47 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Public health officials nationwide have been urging people to scrap traditional Thanksgiving plans to curb the spread of the disease.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said it isn't too late.