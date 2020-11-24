Shelby County reports 32 new COVID cases on Tuesday; State officials urge caution over holidays

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials on Tuesday reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department says the new cases brings the county total number of positive cases to 1,212 since the pandemic began.
The state’s rolling seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate decreased by a half point Tuesday to 10.4 percent as hospitalizations continued to show signs of leveling, but officials urged caution ahead of the holiday weekend.
The 6,134 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday night marked a decrease of 37 from the day prior, while intensive care beds in use for the disease decreased by three from the day prior to 1,203.
Ventilator usage increased to a second-wave high, however, reaching 668, an increase of 34 from the day prior.
But Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned during his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday in Chicago that the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday could counteract the trend of apparent leveling.
“I want to remind everyone that our hospitals are still under siege by this latest upswing of COVID cases,” Pritzker said. “And with the latest mitigations not expected to show up in the numbers for at least another week or 10 days, Thanksgiving this year needs to be different.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike encouraged Illinoisans to see their families virtually, rather than meeting in person. She said she was “cautiously optimistic” about the leveling hospitalization numbers, but she noted caution is still needed.
“Without even knowing it, you could be putting your friends and family or yourself in grave danger,” she said. “Please stay home this year. Let's save lives together.”
Another 125 COVID-19-positive individuals were reported to have died over the previous 24 hours, according to IDPH, the seventh time the one-day death toll has topped 100 in the past two weeks.
That brought the death toll to 11,677 among 674,089 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic began as the state reported another 9,469 cases Tuesday. More than 9.9 million test results have been reported.
Here are the 10 categories of the statewide COVID restrictions
Bars and restaurants
Health and fitness centers
Hotels
Indoor recreation, theaters, cultural institutions
Manufacturing
Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, potlucks, etc.)
Organized group recreational activities (sports, indoor sports and activity facilities, etc.)
Personal care service
Retail (including service counters)
Office
