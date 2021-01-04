Shelby County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say five more residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department says the new cases bring the county total of positive cases to 1,744 as of Monday. They include a 30-year-old, 28-year-old and 29-year-old showing mild symptoms and a 55-year-old showing moderate symptoms, officials say.
The department reported the status of an 80-year-old remains under investigation.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday afternoon showed a statewide total of 984,880 positive cases and 16,834 COVID-related deaths. PHOTOS: Drive Through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
