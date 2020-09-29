Shelby County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say five Shelby County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department reported the new brings the countywide total of positive cases to 398, as of Tuesday.

Residents who tested positive are an 84-year-old female that is asymptomatic and a 57-year-old male, 71-year-old male, 55-year-old male and 54-year-old male showing mild symptoms.

Illinois public health officials reported 1,362 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 23 additional deaths. Overall, Illinois has reported 291,001 cases and 8,637 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

