Shelby County reports 6 new COVID cases

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials said six more residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department on Wednesday reported the new cases contribute to an overall total of 2,041 in the county since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,825 newly confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shelby County’s average for positivity is down to 4.5%, a decrease from the previous week of 7.4%, and below the state’s threshold target of 8%.

Photos from Progress City COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0