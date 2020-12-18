Shelby County reports another COVID-19 death

SHELBYVILLE — A man in his 70s has died in Shelby County with COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department also reported 10 new cases on Friday, including residents ages 6 through 63, most presenting mild symptoms. That brings the county's total to 1,604 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county's rolling seven-day average of positive COVID-19 tests has dropped to 9.9% as of Dec. 12, and the weekly positives rate has also dropped to 396 per 100,000 from a high of 690. Shelby County has 69 active cases and 31 total deaths, with 1,504 recovered.
Statewide, Illinois has surpassed 15,000 deaths as of Friday, with 181 new deaths, the 11th consecutive date with more than 100 deaths.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that more than 17,000 doses of the first coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois frontline health care workers outside of Chicago, up from 3,500 doses on Thursday.
Pritzker said Illinois hospitals could begin to receive shipments of a second COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the drug company Moderna, as early as next week. That announcement comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee recommended the use of the Moderna vaccine in people ages 18 and older. The FDA is expected to grant Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna vaccine.
“This is yet another very exciting development, and it reinforces and it brightens the light at the end of the tunnel for all of us who have been fighting through COVID-19,” Pritzker said.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
