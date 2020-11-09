Shelby County reports another COVID death

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department announced Monday another person has died after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

The health department also announced 14 residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 885 positive cases since the pandemic began. There have been 21 deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced three more regions of Illinois will be ordered to limit gatherings to 10 people this week as the percentages of positive coronavirus tests in those areas continue to rise.

Positivity rates on coronavirus tests in the suburban and southern Illinois regions have continued to increase even after Pritzker ordered the shutdown of indoor dining and bar service and capped gatherings at 25 people in those areas roughly two weeks ago. Many establishments have flouted the governor’s orders, and local officials in some areas have refused to enforce them.

