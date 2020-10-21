Shelby County reports COVID death, Coles County adds 25 new cases

Right now the number of tests producing positive COVID-19 results are increasing everywhere in Illinois.

Every region of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan now has a test positivity rate of at least 7%, while four regions remain above the 8% threshold that triggers more state mitigations.

“We are continuing to see increased cases, increased hospitalizations and increased deaths. And we have to all take our role and personal responsibility in helping turn this around,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, urging Illinoisans to wash hands, wear face coverings, remain six feet away from others in public and get their flus shots.

That comes as the statewide positivity rate increased for the 17th straight day to 5.7%, a number driven down by University of Illinois saliva testing which yields low positivity rates but is not included in any of the regional metrics.

Region 6, which includes Coles, Shelby and surrounding counties, decreased slightly to 7.5% after increasing for five of 10 days.

Pritzker and Ezike also gave an update on the state’s plan for distributing a vaccine, although there is still no telling when one will be available and at what quantities.