Shelby County reports long-term care facility has 10 new virus cases

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department announced Monday that 12 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 10 of which are associated a local long-term care facility.

The residents of the long-term care facility who tested positive range in age from 72 to 103. Two have mild symptoms, while the remaining residents are asymptomatic.

The health department also reported an 18-year-old female has mild symptoms and a 16-year-old male is asymptomatic.

To date, 448 county residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

While the county is no longer on the state's warning list for exceeding at least two of the metrics used to track the spread of the virus, officials did note the weekly positives per 100,000 is 202. The target is less than 50.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,853 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

To date, the state said there have been 303,394 cases, including 8,805 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 is 3.4%.