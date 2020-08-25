Shelby County reports third coronavirus death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday reported a third person, a woman in her 70s, has died from coronavirus.

The county also reported eight new positive cases of coronavirus. They were identified in a news release as a A 56-year-old female with moderate symptoms; a 29-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 66-year-old female, a 60-year-old male, a 68-year-old female, a 72-year-old male and a 54-year-old male, all with mild symptoms.

The new cases bring the county's total to 164.

Health department officials warned that the increased cases are impacting the metrics the state uses when determining whether a county reaches a warning level. It was noted the county's current positivity rate is 7.7% and it has a weekly positives rate of 133 per 100,000 residents.

A warning level increase, while carrying no mandated restrictions, is used to encourage residents to take additional precautions to avoid spreading the virus. Moultrie County recently saw its warning level heightened.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and not touching your face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.