Shelby County sees one additional COVID-19 case

SHELBYVILLE — On additional Shelby County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Shelby County Health Department said the new case of the disease caused by the coronavirus was a 69-year-old man with mild symptoms.

The release also said the county’s seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is now 4.5%, a decrease from the previous week’s mark of 7.4%.

The rate per 100,000 in population continues to exceed the state’s target of 50 but also declined from 218 to 120, it also said.

The release also said county residents age 65 and older can be placed on the waiting list for vaccinations by calling 217-774-9555.

