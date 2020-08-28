 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham counties among those added to state warning list
0 comments
alert top story

Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham counties among those added to state warning list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Sangamon and Shelby counties are among 30 in the state considered to be at a warning lever for COVID-19.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Those metrics include:

  • New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.
  • Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
  • Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.
  • ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.
  • Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
  • Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
  • Tests perform. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.
  • Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said that while the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with weddings, large gatherings, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported. General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.

These metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do. The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.

Pritzker's graduated-rate income tax: Here's what you need to know

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Public Health releases updated COVID data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News