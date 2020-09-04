Shelbyville man hurt in Route 16 crash west of Mattoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A Shelbyville man was injured after his vehicle ran off a road and went airborne in a farm field Friday morning at Illinois Route 16 and Lake Road, just west of Mattoon.

John M. Donald, 88, was driving north on Lake Road when he failed to halt at a stop sign at Route 16 at 2:32 a.m., a Coles County Sheriff's Office crash report said. There were no skid marks on the road, the report said, and the sport-utility vehicle went through the intersection and struck an embankment 42 feet off the roadway.

The vehicle came to a rest 239 feet from the road on the driver side. A Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service crew took Donald to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

