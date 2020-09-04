 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shelbyville man hurt in Route 16 crash west of Mattoon
0 comments
alert top story

Shelbyville man hurt in Route 16 crash west of Mattoon

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A Shelbyville man was injured after his vehicle ran off a road and went airborne in a farm field Friday morning at Illinois Route 16 and Lake Road, just west of Mattoon.

John M. Donald, 88, was driving north on Lake Road when he failed to halt at a stop sign at Route 16 at 2:32 a.m., a Coles County Sheriff's Office crash report said. There were no skid marks on the road, the report said, and the sport-utility vehicle went through the intersection and struck an embankment 42 feet off the roadway.

The vehicle came to a rest 239 feet from the road on the driver side. A Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service crew took Donald to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Public Health releases updated COVID data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News