Shelbyville man who crashed stolen truck into living room gets 8 year sentence

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said a Shelbyville man was sentenced to eight years in prison for stealing a pickup truck and crashing it through a family’s living room.

Dalton M. Maness, 22, appeared in Shelby County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He was also ordered to pay more than $91,000 restitution to the owners of the badly damaged home after being convicted of the unlawful possession of the truck and aggravated battery to police officers.

In a statement about the case, Kroncke said Maness had spat on and fought with police, injuring a Shelbyville officer and two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the early morning hours of Oct. 24.

Maness fled after crashing the truck and was intercepted by police a short time later walking nearby. Kroncke said he began fighting with officers after telling them they “could not do anything until they find out if his DNA is in the vehicle.”

Kroncke said Maness deserved a long prison term because the homeowners could have been seriously injured or killed when he smashed through their house.

“The prompt response and diligent efforts displayed by the officers involved resulted in justice for the innocent people who were victimized in this case,” she added.

