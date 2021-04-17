SIHF Healthcare clinic moving to new location in Mattoon

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our patients will be in a brand-new building," Tomaszewski said of the Remington Road location. "It will just be a more open and inviting location."

The new site will be in the center space at The Northwind Centre, which opened in 2018 after being constructed by an Effingham-area developer. SIHF will be between Stanfield Chiropractic and VitalSkin Dermatology and will bring this building to full occupancy.

On April 6, the Mattoon City Council granted a request to change the plat of The Northwind Centre subdivision. This change will create a separate plot east of the center where a new building can be constructed for Entec, which specializes in heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

SIHF's current building is on the west side of the central entrance to the Cross County Mall property, owned by Mattoon-based Rural King.

"We are still evaluating our plans for future use of that site. Nothing set in stone yet," said Blake Pierce, director of real estate for Rural King.